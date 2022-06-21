COVID-19 vaccines for children as young as 6 months old are being made available as of Tuesday.

CDC officials say all eligible children, including those who have already had COVID-19, should get vaccinated to provide protections against hospitalizations, death, and possible long-term complications.

Fever, fatigue and swelling at the injection site are possible side effects of the vaccine, but health officials say the shot is safe.

“What I say to parents is we are lucky to have two choices. They’re both exceedingly safe. They’re both effective,” White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha said.

Parents and caregivers can choose from either the Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines.

The Moderna vaccine can be given to children between 6 months and 5 years old. It will require two doses spaced four weeks apart.

The Pfizer vaccine can be given to children between 6 months and 4 years old. It will require three doses, with the first two spaced three weeks apart. The third dose should be given eight weeks later.

President Joe Biden is expected to speak about the vaccine rollout Tuesday morning.