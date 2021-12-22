COVID cases in L.A. County doubled Wednesday over previous day

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Los Angeles County on Wednesday doubled over the previous day, health officials announced.

A total of 6,509 new cases were reported Wednesday, reflecting one of the steepest rises the county has seen over the course of the pandemic, the Department of Public Health said in a news release.

“This steep increase … reflects the increased circulation of Omicron and the associated rapid acceleration of transmission associated with this variant,” the department said.

Wednesday’s test positivity rate was 4.5%, while the rate was 1.9% one week ago.

“We’re headed into a very challenging time over the holiday,” Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said in a briefing Wednesday. “If our case numbers continue to increase at a rapid pace over this next week, we could be looking at case numbers we have never seen before, well over 20,000 cases a day by the end of this year.”

An additional 162 cases of the omicron variant were detected Wednesday, another sharp rise over 60 reported Monday and 38 confirmed last Friday.

The increase in omicron variant cases mirrors nationwide trends. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Monday that the variant is now the dominant version of the coronavirus in the U.S., accounting for 73% of new infections nationwide last week.

Despite the rise in cases and the rapid spread of the omicron variant, L.A. County health officials said Tuesday that there are no lockdowns planned as of now, since vaccines remain a strong tool to combat the new variant.

The Public Health Department reminded residents that getting vaccinated and boosted, in addition to testing and masking, remain critical while in the surge.

Between Dec. 5 to 11, fully vaccinated people with boosters were 20 times more protected from infection, according to data from the department. Fully vaccinated people without boosters were 4 times more protected in comparison to unvaccinated people.

Check back for updates to this developing story.