COVID vaccinations to end at Disneyland next week

The mass COVID-19 vaccination site at Disneyland is set to close next week, officials announced Friday.

Vaccinations will end at the theme park on April 30, the same day Disneyland and Disney California Adventure reopen to he public following more than a yearlong closure.

Disneyland became Orange County’s first COVID-19 mass vaccination site when the site opened in January, first as a walk-up service and then as a drive-thru.

On its first day, a few arrived to receive their shots at the theme park with Mickey Mouse ears on and Disney themed T-shirts, making for a stark image as the pandemic continued to force the closure of amusement parks statewide while officials raced to deliver vaccines.

Since then, several other locations in the county began vaccinating residents as supplies increased, including at the Anaheim Convention Center, Soka University, the O.C. Fair & Event Center, Santa Ana College, in addition to different mobile sites, pharmacies and health care providers.

“We’re not going away — we’re just balancing the changing needs of eligible patients with our staffing and vaccine allocations to ensure we can be as responsive as possible,” Orange County Health Officer Dr. Clayton Chau said in a statement.

The vaccination site at Disneyland will be where 233,000 vaccine doses were administered when it closes next week.

When it closes, the staff working there will be sent to other mass vaccination sites in the county to “bolster their operations,” county officials said.

In anticipation of the closure, the county was only making second dose appointments available at the Disneyland drive-thru location. That was to make sure those who got their first dose at the theme park would be able to come back for their second dose at the same location.

“On behalf of the HCA and the County of Orange, our sincerest thanks to the Disneyland Resort for being the first organization to offer their time, talents and property to launch and sustain our first Super POD,” Chau said.

So far, more than 2.3 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Orange County, with more than 896,000 people fully vaccinated, according to state and county data.