Covina man arrested for allegedly price-gouging the public, selling N95 masks for $300 a box

hundreds of N95 respirators were found during an arrest on April 7, 2020. (Baldwin Park Police Department)

A Covina man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly price-gouging the public by marking up the price of N95 respirators and selling them online.

Investigators were given a tip about the online add and found two posts that were advertising masks for $300 per box, Baldwin Park police stated in a news release.

A meeting was set up with the seller, identified as 30-year-old Johnwill Baldonado, where investigators purchased a box of respirators for $300.

Police arrested Baldonado on suspicion of price-gouging following the sale, the news release stated.

Investigators said they found 21 boxes containing a total 420 N95 respirators during the arrest.

“During a state emergency the law prohibits charging a price that is more than 10% what an item costs before the state declaration of emergency,” the Police Department stated.

