Missing 12-year-olds Celina Heredia (left) and Nevaeh Bolagh are seen in images provided by the Covina Police Department on Nov. 3, 2022.

Police are searching for two middle school students who went missing from Covina late Thursday night and who may be “in distress.”

Twelve-year-old Celina Heredia and 12-year-old Nevaeh Bolagh were entered into the Missing Person’s system after Covina police were alerted to their disappearance late Thursday night.

Celina was reported missing just before 10 p.m., according to the police department.

Nevaeh was last heard from around 7 p.m. and reported missing around 10:30 p.m.

Earlier in the day, Nevaeh communicated to her mother that she was intoxicated and with Celina at an undisclosed location in East Los Angeles.

She also mentioned that they were with an unknown older male and may be in distress.

Both girls are students who attend Sierra Vista Middle School in Covina.

Anyone with information about their possible whereabouts was asked to contact the Covina Police Department at 626-384-5808.