A cow was on the loose in Lake View Terrace Wednesday afternoon.

Animal control officers were trying to wrangle in the cow, boxing it in a parking lot on Wheatland and Foothill Boulevard.

The cow was reported to be walking on the eastbound side of the 210 Freeway just before noon, eventually exiting on hoof off the onramp.

The animal was subdued just before 1 p.m.

