A curious cow got caught in a concrete culvert Monday morning and had to be rescued.

Yucaipa firefighters went to work pulling “Mikey,” the 500-pound calf, from an underground box just before 10 a.m.

Rancho Cucamonga Fire Department’s technical rescue team pitched in, along with Cal Fire mechanics and a local towing company to rig a large hoist to remove the stuck calf and return it to safety.

Mikey’s owners said he has a few cuts and bruises, but he’s happy to be free and back on his feet.

It’s unclear how the calf got stuck in the culvert.