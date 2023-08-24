Firefighters were called on to battle a massive blaze at a farm in Ontario early Thursday morning.

Flames from the fire, which broke out around 1:15 a.m. in the 13100 block of Bon View Avenue, could be seen for miles.

Firefighters respond to a massive fire at a farm in Ontario on Aug. 24, 2022. (LLN)

Several animals, including horses, cows and goats were being evacuated from the farm, according to a stringer crew at the scene.

One structure was apparently destroyed along with several vehicles, trailers and pallets that were burning.

No injuries were immediately reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.