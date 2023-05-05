Video captures the tense moment a coyote enters a Woodland Hills home and stands off with a housecat in the middle of the night.

The coyote is seen strolling into the living room through a doggie door around 4 a.m. before being greeted by a fierce, hissing cat.

The cat is darting around on dining chairs as the coyote appears apprehensive and spooked by the feline.

The homeowner, Mia Shoshan, said her brother was sleeping when he heard the doggie door open in the living room. He looked around, but noticed his two dogs were with him and his mother so he was curious who had come through the door.

“Our cat, Lily, started meowing and screaming, she was terrified and calling for us to help,” recalls Shoshan.

Shoshan’s brother left his room and entered the living room where he came face-to-face with the coyote. As soon as the coyote spotted him, it dashed out the doggie door, she said.

A home security camera captured the brief standoff between a coyote and a house cat in Woodland Hills on May 5, 2023. (Mia Shoshan, Revital Fisher, and Roy Shoshan)

Although a bit shaken up, Shoshan is thankful no one was hurt during the deal, including her cat.

“Our cat is 14 years old and took it very hard,” she said. “She used a lot of energy and she has been resting and spending time with us. I have two very small dogs and they would’ve been an easy target for that coyote.”

Shoshan is warning other pet owners who live in the Woodland Hills, West Hills, and Valley Circle area to be aware when walking their dogs outside or leaving pet doors open.

“Usually, we leave the door open for them throughout the day and sometimes at night too, but we will no longer be doing that unless we are going outside with them,” said Shoshan. “Thank God everyone was okay. We were very lucky.”

Shoshan’s home is not too far from where a 2-year-old girl was attacked and dragged by a coyote in broad daylight back in Dec. 2022.

Coyote experts say humans are mostly to blame for the increase in coyote encounters.

Fish and wildlife experts suggest removing items that draw coyotes out of the brush and onto the streets. Ensuring your property is free of garbage, discarded fruit or pet food is a good start.

Pets should not be fed outdoors and at the very least, all food should be brought inside in the evening, experts said. Any coyotes spotted in human areas should be deterred by using audio or visual stimuli to scare them off. Suggested actions include shouting, throwing rocks, spraying them with a garden hose or acting aggressively toward the coyote to reinforce its fear of people.