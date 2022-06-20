A brush fire in the Hollywood Hills has grown to 1 acre in size, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The Coyote Fire, which is burning in the 3600 block of Barham Boulevard, was reported shortly after 9:30 p.m., the LAFD said in an alert.

Despite its proximity to the Ava Apartment complex, there is “no imminent structure threat,” the LAFD added in another alert.

The LAFD has 72 firefighters, including three aerial units, fighting the flames in medium-to-heavy brush, and the Los Angeles County Fire Department is “joining the battle,” the Fire Department said.

No evacuations have been ordered.