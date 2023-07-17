Some Pasadena residents are looking for a more humane alternative to curbing the coyote population in the area, opposing a plan to begin trapping and killing the animals to keep them out of neighborhoods.

The only other city in Los Angeles County that uses coyote snare traps is Torrance, and according to PETA officials, sightings there have gone up since they were put into use.

“In Pasadena, sightings of coyotes this year have gone down 22 percent,” said Lisa Lange, PETA Vice President. “In Torrance, once they started trapping, they went up 14 percent. It doesn’t work.”

PETA described trapping coyotes as “painful” and “barbaric” and noted that several parts of Pasadena, like the Arroyo neighborhood, are long known for their wildlife.

Following concerns from residents regarding the coyotes encroaching on to their properties, the health department in Pasadena conducted a field study and came up with five options to help curb the coyotes.

One of those options included helping residents secure their properties to keep coyotes out, and while it was not one of the health department’s five methods, snare trapping is still being considered leading up to Monday’s City Council meeting.

Another option, according to Lange, is to simply clean up areas where the coyotes would find food easiest.

“There are ways to clean up the city to make our neighborhoods less attractive to coyotes,” she said. “If they really think there’s a problem, they’re going to use the long-term solution, which is cleaning up the trash.”

The City Council meeting on the matter is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. at Pasadena City Hall.