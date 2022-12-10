A security image from the Eliyahuo family shows the moment a coyote attacked their 2-year-old daughter in Woodland Hills.

The coyote that attacked a toddler in Woodland Hills earlier this month has been captured and euthanized, according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

The coyote, which attacked and dragged a 2-year-old girl in broad daylight, was trapped on Dec. 9 “in the immediate vicinity of the street where the attack occurred,” according to Patrick Foy of the CDFW.

“A DNA sample of the coyote was taken and its DNA profile was compared to the sample taken from the attack victim’s pants and was a perfect match,” Foy added.

In the attack, which was caught on video, the toddler was bitten and dragged to the ground, bruising her face and resulting in scratches on her left leg. She was taken to the emergency room and administered rabies shots, her parents told KTLA.

KTLA’s Rachel Menitoff contributed to this report.