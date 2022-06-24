A coyote that attacked a 2-year-old girl in a park in Fountain Valley Tuesday evening was captured and euthanized, wildlife officials announced Friday.

The coyote was killed after it was captured in Mile Square Park, according to California Department of Fish and Wildlife officials.

The coyote was tested and a DNA profile was created which positively matched the DNA profile that was gathered from the girl’s bite and scratch wounds and clothing.

The attack happened around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. The lone coyote attacked the child at the park which is located near Euclid Street and Stonecress Avenue.

The girl was treated at a local hospital and is recovering from her wounds, Fish and Wildlife said.

The attack was not immediately reported and initial efforts to locate the animal were unsuccessful. But the coyote was eventually captured, although officials didn’t specify when it was found.

This latest coyote attack comes just two months after another toddler was attacked by the Huntington Beach pier. Police shot and killed two coyotes that were running away from the scene. One of the coyotes was later positively identified as the coyote in that attack.

Wildlife officials say coyote attacks are not uncommon in California.