On today’s Finally Friday, KTLA’s Andy Riesmeyer and Samantha Cortese are celebrating the beginning of December with some cozy ideas.
- The Train Shack in Burbank is a great place to get inspired for the holidays. Whether you’re looking for a starter train set or are adding to a giant layout, the extensive selection of trains of all scales, eras and price points means there’s a little something for everybody.
- Lily’s Bar in Hollywood is a little hidden gem just down the hallway from Clark Street Diner at the former Cafe 101 in Hollywood. It’s a snug, cozy local gem with some very well balanced and delicious cocktails.
- Finally, give back this holiday season with KTLA at the “5 Live Food Drive” at L.A. Live on Sunday, December 4, from 7 a.m. until noon. Bring your donations downtown to the L.A. Kings Holiday Ice Rink at Xbox Plaza, located at 800 West Olympic Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA. 90015.