The driver of a crane vehicle was killed after crashing into a power pole in Malibu on Wednesday.

Los Angeles County firefighters received reports of the incident around 5:20 p.m. near Las Flores Canyon and Gorge Roads.

The crash happened as the truck was driving down Las Flores Canyon Road and somehow lost control.

Sky5 images show the overturned vehicle tangled in power lines while lying on a brush area. Notable skid marks can be seen higher up the winding road at a turning point.

The driver of a crane vehicle was killed after crashing into a power pole in Malibu on April 5, 2023. (KTLA)

The knocked-over power lines ignited a small fire in the brush area and trapped the driver inside the overturned vehicle.

Fire crews were able to extinguish the flames but initially could not approach the vehicle due to the active power lines. The driver was unresponsive during the rescue as they remained trapped inside the vehicle, officials said.

After the electricity was shut off, firefighters were seen approaching the truck to check on the driver. Crews were sawing the power pole into smaller pieces before removing it off the road.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Their official cause of death has not been determined and their identity has not been released.

A SigAlert was issued Wednesday night for both directions of Las Flores Canyon Road as crews work to clear the scene. No reopening time was announced.