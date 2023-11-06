The group of thieves who robbed a driver after deliberately causing a crash on a Los Angeles freeway were after a haul of jewelry, authorities tell KTLA.

The shocking robbery, which was captured on video on Oct. 24, unfolded on the eastbound 10 Freeway near Arlington Avenue.

According to the California Highway Patrol, a black Dodge Caravan deliberately crashed into a black Alfa Romeo sedan, forcing it into the embankment along the shoulder of the road.

With the Alfa Romeo disabled, video recorded by two drivers shows four men wearing dark clothes and masks jumping out of the Caravan and swarming the sedan, grabbing items while the victim was on his knees with his arms raised.

Video shared on Citizen shows a group of thieves rob the driver of an Alfa Romeo after a collision on the 10 Freeway in Los Angeles. Oct. 24, 2023. (Citizen)

According to CHP, the victim was a jewelry dealer visiting from Hong Kong. He left the U.S. the day after the robbery, a spokesperson told KTLA.

The thieves fled in a white Chevy Malibu, leaving the Caravan at the scene. They remained at large as of Monday.

Anyone with information is urged to call 1-800-TELL-CHP (1-800-835-5247).