After a brazen and dangerous broad daylight robbery on a freeway in Los Angeles was captured on camera earlier this week, everyone from the chief of police to local radio personalities is speaking out about the violent attack.

The incident unfolded Tuesday afternoon on the shoulder of the eastbound 10 Freeway just west of Arlington Avenue. According to the California Highway Patrol, a black Dodge Caravan deliberately crashed into a black Alfa Romeo sedan. A Ford Mustang was also hit.

With the Alfa Romeo disabled on the side of the freeway, video recorded by a driver shows four men wearing dark clothing and masks jump out of the Caravan and swarm the sedan, grabbing items from inside.

The victim was on his knees with his hands raised as steam billowed from the engine of his badly damaged luxury car.

Video shared on Citizen shows a group of thieves rob the driver of an Alfa Romeo after a collision on the 10 Freeway in Los Angeles. Oct. 24, 2023. (Citizen)

“To be honest, at first, I thought it was a hit-and-run gone bad,” a man who didn’t want to be identified on camera told KTLA.

He was recording the incident on his cellphone while other motorists watched helplessly as assailants rummaged through the victim’s car.

The heist has law enforcement in L.A. on alert, with LAPD Chief Michel Moore posting video of the robbery on social media.

“The CHP is aggressively investigating this violent attack and our investigators are assisting to help identify and bring to justice those responsible,” he said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Over at KFI AM 640, radio talk show hosts John Kobylt and Ken Chiampou of the John and Ken Show were also talking about the crash-and-grab robbery, saying the incident looked like something out of a movie.

“People have to think twice now if they get bumped on the freeway, maybe you shouldn’t stop,” Kobylt said. “Maybe you should take off and if the police track you down later, tell your story.”

The duo also didn’t pull any punches about where they believe the blame goes.

“It’s because of the complete destruction of the justice system, from George Gascón on down,” Kobylt added. “You don’t get much time for burglary. You don’t get much time for retail theft, shoplifting, whatever you want to call it, you just don’t.”

The suspects, who fled the scene in a white Chevrolet Malibu, are still at large. While authorities are asking anyone with information to contact the California Highway Patrol or the LAPD, they are also urging drivers to stay vigilant and aware of their surroundings.