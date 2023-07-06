Crash closes lanes on 5 Freeway through Newhall

Lanes on the southbound 5 Freeway were closed for several hours Thursday morning when a pickup truck crashed into the center divider in the Newhall area.

The incident was reported around 3:45 a.m. near the 14 Freeway interchange and just past Calgrove Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol’s traffic incident log.

The pickup truck was blocking two freeway lanes before the incident turned into a multi-vehicle crash when two other cars became involved.

A truck is towed following a multi-vehicle crash on the 5 Freeway in Newhall on July 6, 2023. (KTLA)

A disabled big rig also blocked the slow lane after hitting some debris, according to the CHP.

It was unclear if anyone was injured in the incident, which prompted officials to issue a SigAlert on the southbound side of the freeway.

Two lanes remained blocked on the freeway as of 6 a.m.

Video showed a tow truck taking away the last of the vehicles as traffic was backed up to McBean Parkway.