The southbound 15 Freeway in Eastvale was closed Thursday morning after a fiery three-car crash.

The collision at about 8:30 a.m. left three vehicles with “major damage,” including one “fully involved in fire,” the Riverside County Fire Department said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

The Riverside County Fire Department released this map of the location of a fiery crash on Aug. 17, 2023.

The crash site, located north of Cantu Galleano Ranch Road, closed the southbound freeway “for unknown duration,” officials added.