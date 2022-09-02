A crash and fuel spill on the 710 Freeway caused major backups in the northbound lanes Friday morning.

The cThe crash, which involved a semi and several other vehicles, happened just before midnight near Bandini Boulevard and forced several lanes to be closed, according to California Highway Patrol.

While crews attempted to clear the accident scene, a street sweeper caught fire forcing all northbound lanes of the 710 to be shut down.

Traffic was backed up for several miles, and the backups lingered even as crews began to reopen lanes later in the morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Traffic Updates

Sky5 view of the traffic backups on northbound I-710. Sept. 2, 2022