Westbound lanes of the 60 Freeway in East Los Angeles were closed Wednesday afternoon due to a crash that spilled fuel across the road.

The crash happened around 2:45 p.m. near the 710 Freeway interchange and involved a big rig and at least one passenger vehicle, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Roughly 90 gallons of diesel fuel spilled onto the freeway, prompting Caltrans to issue a Sigalert for westbound lanes.

Westbound lanes of the 60 Freeway in East Los Angeles were closed due to a crash that spilled fuel across the road. Aug. 30, 2023. (KTLA)

Sky5 footage showed the traffic backup extended for several miles.

CHP anticipated the freeway would be closed for two hours.

