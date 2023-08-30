Westbound lanes of the 60 Freeway in East Los Angeles were closed Wednesday afternoon due to a crash that spilled fuel across the road.
The crash happened around 2:45 p.m. near the 710 Freeway interchange and involved a big rig and at least one passenger vehicle, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Roughly 90 gallons of diesel fuel spilled onto the freeway, prompting Caltrans to issue a Sigalert for westbound lanes.
Sky5 footage showed the traffic backup extended for several miles.
CHP anticipated the freeway would be closed for two hours.
