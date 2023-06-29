One person was killed and five others, including a toddler, were hospitalized after a violent head-on crash in Van Nuys Thursday night.

The collision happened on the 6400 block of North Woodley Avenue around 9:35 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Authorities arriving at the scene found a 60-year-old woman who was pronounced dead.

The other victims include a 3-year-old boy in grave condition, along with a 28-year-old woman, a 21-year-old woman, a 30-year-old man and a 22-year-old man, all in serious condition.

Sky5 video shows a heavy police and fire department presence surrounding the crash site. The cause of the collision remains unknown.

One person was killed and five others, including a toddler, were hospitalized after a violent head-on crash in Van Nuys on June 29, 2023. (KTLA)

Al victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Details remain limited and no identities have been released.

This developing story will be updated.