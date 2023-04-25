A chase involving a suspected car thief ended with a crash in Huntington Park that sent several innocent people to the hospital Tuesday morning.

The crash occurred at Randolph and State streets around 7 a.m.

Deputies were pursuing the driver of a white pickup truck who fled from an attempted traffic stop, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department told KTLA.

The chase continued into the intersection where the truck collided with a sedan carrying six people. Several occupants of the car sustained injuries, although the extent of their injuries was not available, according to Sky5 reporter Rich Prickett.

Video from the scene shows the truck sustained damage to its front end. The sedan ended up next to a traffic signal with its airbags deployed.

The suspect was taken into custody at the scene, the Sheriff’s Department said.