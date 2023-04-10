One person was killed and another five were injured after a crash Monday involving a vehicle and a big rig in Antelope Acres, an unincorporated area of Los Angeles County.

Crews with the Los Angeles County Fire Department were dispatched to Highway 138, near 110th Street, at around 5:44 p.m., officials told KTLA.

At the scene, paramedics found one person dead, four people with critical injuries and another person with minor injuries. Authorities did not identify any of the victims, nor did they say if the person who died was in the vehicle or in the big rig.

While it’s unclear what led up to the accident, aerial footage from Sky5 showed a dark colored vehicle that was badly damaged and an overturned big rig with debris spilling out of the top of one of the trailers it had been pulling.

A crash involving a vehicle and a big left one person dead and 5 others injured on Highway 138 in Antelope Acres April 9, 2023. (KTLA)

Aerial footage also showed traffic in the area backed up as a result of the crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.