An early morning crash killed a child and closed westbound traffic on the 60 Freeway in Industry on Wednesday morning.

The crash, which occurred a few minutes after 4 a.m., was reported as a wrong-way driver, though the California Highway Patrol can not confirm that was the case.

Officials responded to the scene on the 60 Freeway at Crossroads Parkway and issued a SigAlert, closing all lanes of westbound traffic for several hours. One lane reopened by 7:20 a.m., and all lanes were fully reopened by about 9:15 a.m., Caltrans said.

A crash on the 60 Freeway killed an 11-year-old child on March 22, 2023. (KeyNews.TV)

One person, an 11-year-old child, was killed in the crash, and no information about other injuries was available.

Footage from the scene shows what appears to be a compact car, possibly a Toyota, that suffered heavy damage and remained in the roadway amid a field of debris during the investigation.

A semi-truck had also pulled over to the side of the road with its hazard lights on, but it was unclear if that truck was involved in the crash.

Luiz Zuniga contributed to this story.