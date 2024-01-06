One person was hospitalized after their vehicle was found crushed under a semi-truck on a Redlands freeway Saturday.

Redlands fire crews responded to a collision on the eastbound lanes of the 10 Freeway near the Ford Street exit at around 5:45 a.m.

Arriving crews found a small four-door sedan completely wedged underneath the trailer of a parked semi-truck on the side of the freeway.

The driver was trapped inside the sedan, requiring crews to use the jaws of life to cut the vehicle away from the driver.

One person was hospitalized after a vehicle was found crushed under a semi-truck on the 10 Freeway in Redlands freeway on Jan. 6, 2024. (Redlands Fire Department)

Crews were seen lifting the trailer off the sedan’s roof and sawing off portions of the vehicle to reach the trapped driver.

Crews were able to feel the driver’s pulse through a small gap in the debris as they worked to save their life, officials said.

Images from the scene show a large amount of auto debris spread across the highway with significant damage to the sedan and semi-truck.

The driver was eventually rescued and transported by paramedics to the trauma center at Loma Linda University Medical Center.

The victim’s identity was not released. The events leading up to the destructive crash remain under investigation.