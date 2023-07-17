An underground group that targets online child predators helped Fullerton Police arrest a man accused of trying to lure a 14-year-old boy into having sex, authorities said.

The minor turned out to be a decoy.

John Wheeler, 39, was arrested last Wednesday on two felony charges and was being held on $100,000 bail.

Officers first made contact with Wheeler on July 9 when they were called to the 200 block of East Orangethorpe Avenue, Fullerton Police said in a news release.

Members of the CC Unit confront John Wheeler, who is accused of soliciting a minor, in Fullerton, California. July 9, 2023 (CC Unit)

Video obtained by KTLA shows members of the Creep Catchers Unit, or CC Unit, confronting Wheeler outside a Walmart where he was working.

“Ghost,” the founder of the group who conceals his identity, shows Wheeler paper copies of an online conversation that included lewd photos and graphic descriptions of sexual activity that Wheeler allegedly intended to engage in with the minor.

Wheeler claims he never intended to follow through with the sex acts and also claimed he “has mental issues,” the confrontational video shows.

When officers arrived at the scene, members of the CC Unit presented them with their documents.

Police were also confronted by a group of people who had been watching the incident unfold online via CC Unit’s live stream and demanded Wheeler be arrested immediately.

“The crowd had some false expectations of what could occur right then and there,” Fullerton Police Captain Jon Radus told KTLA. “The intricacies of these investigations are not as simple as saying ‘Here’s a printout of what was said, so go make an arrest.’”

CC Unit founder ‘Ghost’ confronts John Wheeler with printouts of an explicit online conversation. July 9, 2023. (CC Unit)

Wheeler was taken to police headquarters for questioning.

“Ultimately, we as a law enforcement agency have to provide the charging agency, which is the Orange County District Attorney with credible evidence that we have discovered on our own independent of what we are told. That’s why we have to write search warrants, and those types of things take time,” said Radius.

Wheeler was formally arrested on Wednesday for contact with (an adult posing as) a minor with the intent to have sex and sending harmful material to seduce a minor. Detectives believe there could be potential victims of crimes involving Wheeler who have not come forward, they said.

“Ghost” claims CC Unit has aided in the arrest of over 300 “creeps.”

While police and prosecutors are reluctant to publicly praise their efforts, he says they are very supportive privately.

“I’ve sat down in meetings with detectives many, many different times. And they always tell me that they are so overwhelmed with this particular type of crime … they can’t even do stings,” he told KTLA. “They like us because we actually do these things, which they don’t have the resources and the time to do.”

Fullerton Police detained John Wheeler and later arrested him on two felony charges. July 9, 2023. (CC Unit)

Radus acknowledges that the CC Unit, which has loose affiliates in other parts of the country, fills an important gap. However, he wants to make it clear that police consider their tactics to be risky.

“We appreciate the sentiment and the intention of what these groups are doing,” Radus said. “But there’s certainly some danger involved with it. You’re confronting someone who could potentially have a lot to lose as a result of what they have done with you online. So that creates a flashpoint and conflict.”

Anyone with further information about Wheeler is encouraged to contact Fullerton Police Detective Nicole Kapreilian at 714-738-6763.