Crenshaw High School placed on lockdown following ‘disturbance’ with more than 100 students

An incident at a Los Angeles high school led to a lockdown Wednesday as more than 100 students got involved in what the LAPD is calling a disturbance.

The police response happened late Wednesday morning at Crenshaw High School at 5010 11th Ave.

Police say punches were thrown, including by at least one parent.

The unrest was triggered by a fight that happened last week involving two girls. One of the girls is a ninth grader who says she is afraid to return to the school.

Sandra Mitchell reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on March 9, 2022.