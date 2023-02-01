Crescenta Valley High School is on lockdown Wednesday after there was a report of a person carrying a large duffle bag on campus, officials said.

As a precaution, students and staff are sheltering in place at the campus, located at 2900 Community Ave. in La Crescenta, Glendale Unified School District officials told KTLA.

A nearby elementary school was also on lockdown, but TK and transitional kindergarten students at the school were released on time.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies are assisting school officials with the lockdown, and indicated there was “no active threat” at the school.

“For the parents of students, we will provide further information on releasing students when we have it,” sheriff’s officials said in a tweet.

Check back for updates on this developing story.