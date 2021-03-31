Crews battle fire in Compton pallet yard; homes threatened

Fire crews are battling a blaze in Compton Wednesday afternoon.

The fire was reported in the area of Alameda Street and East Rosecrans Avenue around 4:45 p.m., according to the Compton Fire Department.

Thick black smoke was billowing through the air as Sky5 arrived above the scene around 5:30 p.m.

At least one structure was fully engulfed, with others being threatened. Crews had set up a line of defense around the residences on the 1300 block of Springe Avenue, behind the pallet yard.

Road closures in the area include Long Beach Boulevard, Alameda Street and Willowbrook Avenue all at Rosecrans Avenue; Alameda St at Compton Boulevard; Willowbrook Avenue at Elm and Spruce streets, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Traffic appeared to be at a standstill on nearby Rosecrans Ave.

Palm trees in the area had also caught fire, aerial footage showed.

— LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) April 1, 2021