Crews battle 200-acre brush fire at 0% containment in Castaic; evacuation warnings issued

Crews were battling a brush fire in Castaic on April 28, 2021. (KTLA)

Crews are battling a 200-acre brush fire with 0% containment in Castaic on Wednesday afternoon.

The blaze, dubbed North Fire, sparked just after 1:30 p.m. in the 2900 block of The Old Road, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Warnings were issued for potential evacuations in the areas of Rye Canyon Loop, Sterling Court and Iron Village Drive, the department said.

There were at least 120 firefighters at the scene, working to put the flames out.

The brush fire was not driven by wind, according to fire officials.

No injuries have been reported.

The city of Santa Clarita asked residents to avoid the area.

Check back for updates to this developing story.

