Crews battle 60-acre Jim Fire in Cleveland National Forest

Crews are battling a fire in the Holy Jim Canyon area of the Cleveland National Forest Wednesday afternoon.

The blaze, dubbed the Jim Fire, was reported in the Holy Jim trail area, according to the Cleveland National Forest. It had burned at least 60 acres by 1:05 p.m.

Eight engines, two hand crews, two air tankers and two helicopters are working to stop the fire. The Orange County Fire Authority is also assisting, officials said.

The fire has a moderate rate of spread and additional resources have been ordered, forest officials said.

Just before 1 p.m. OCFA officials tweeted that the blaze is not a threat to the county, but indicated that smoke could be seen throughout the region.

Retardant drops were being made on active flames, which were moving quickly uphill, aerial video from Sky5 showed.

By 1:30 p.m., smoke from the blaze had significantly dissipated in some areas.

A prescribed burn off Long Canyon Road in the forest was canceled after the Jim Fire was reported.

