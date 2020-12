Firefighters are responding to a blaze that broke out at a commercial structure in the City of Industry Friday night.

Crews were called to the building at 1250 Bixby Drive around 8:45 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

As Sky5 arrived above the scene at about 9:15 p.m., the entire interior of the building was ablaze, with the roof gone and beams exposed. The walls were still standing, but some appeared to be separating.

