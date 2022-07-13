The roof of a vacant theater in Hollywood partially collapsed as fire crews were battling a blaze a large fire Wednesday morning.

The blaze was reported just before 9 a.m. at the two-story building located at 1435 North Las Palmas Ave., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Flames were visible from the roof as firefighters battled the blaze from the ground and from above on ladders.

Firefighters pulled back into defensive mode and are focusing on protecting surrounding buildings, officials said in an alert.

“The heavy fire load has compromised the structure and there is a partial collapse (with risk for further collapse),” LAFD said in a later alert.

The building was burning in a congested area of Hollywood. It is surrounded by businesses, apartments and Hollywood High School.

Smoke from the fire blanketed Hollywood on an already overcast morning, aerial video from Sky5 showed.

