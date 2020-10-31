Crews battle blaze in downtown L.A.

Firefighters were working to put out a blaze that broke out at a one-story building in downtown Los Angeles Friday night.

Crews responded to the structure on the 800 block of South San Julian Street shortly after 8 p.m., as heavy smoke was pouring from the roof, according to an alert from the L.A. Fire Department.

Sky5 arrived above the scene at about 8:30 p.m., as large columns of smoke were pouring from the roof and front entrance. A short time later, heavy flames started emerging from the roof.

Just shy of 100 firefighters were assigned to the blaze.

While crews had been inside the building working to attack the source of the heavy burning, all firefighters were later pulled out as conditions deteriorated, officials said.

No injuries were immediately reported.

The building involved was a concrete, tilt-up construction measuring about 100 feet by 200 feet. Unconfirmed reports indicated it may be a fabric business, the fire department said.

