Firefighters battle blaze in single-story home in Hollywood, Nov. 3, 2022 (Citizen App)

Crews with the Los Angeles Fire Department were battling a structure fire Thursday in Hollywood.

The blaze, in the 1400 block of N. Martel Avenue, was in a single-story family home, LAFD said, and was showing heavy smoke.

Several other structures in the area were threatened, and firefighters requested additional units.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.