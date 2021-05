Crews quickly put out a brush fire along the 118 Freeway in Granada Hills Wednesday evening.

Sky5 was overhead just before 8 p.m. as flames could be seen engulfing trees and brush in between the freeway and nearby homes.

A group of 22 firefighters extinguished the half-acre fire in an area with “light vegetation,” the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.