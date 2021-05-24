Crews contain brush fire along Hwy 1 in Pacific Palisades, but traffic still backed up

Firefighters work to fully extinguish a brush fire that broke out along Highway 1 in Pacific Palisades on May 24, 2021. (KTLA)

Firefighters were working to put out a two-acre brush fire that broke out in Pacific Palisades Monday evening.

The flames were reported just after 6 p.m. along Pacific Coast Highway near Temescal Canyon Road, the Los Angeles Fire Department said in an alert.

No structures were immediately threatened, but traffic on Pacific Coast Highway was expected to be impacted through about 9 p.m., according to LAFD.

The first crew members on scene found a patch of heavy brush burning on the bluff. They requested additional engines due to the steepness of the hillside, fire officials said.

Within an hour, firefighters had hand lines around the fire’s perimeter. Helicopters were also attacking the flames from above.

When Sky5 arrived above the scene shortly before 7 p.m., a large amount of smoke was still emanating from the area, but there were no flames visible.

No further details were immediately available.