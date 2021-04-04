Crews battle brush fire burning in Simi Valley

Forward progress has been stopped on brush fire in Simi Valley that erupted Sunday afternoon and spread to about 23 acres.

The blaze, dubbed the Westwood Fire, was first reported around 3:50 p.m. in a remote area near Westwood Street and Cottonwood Drive, according to the Ventura County Fire Department.

The fire was initially estimated at 2 to 3 acres with growth potential. But by 5 p.m., fire officials said that it had grown to approximately 20 acres.

It was later estimated at 25 acres before the Fire Department downgraded the acreage to 23.

In a video update at 5:12 p.m., Division Chief John Spykerman said two helicopters and two air tankers were on scene to help crews battle the blaze.

By 6:45 p.m., forward progress had been stopped and the fire was about 90% contained.

Currently, there are no evacuations as no homes, buildings or structures are threatened, authorities said.

No injuries have been reported. Officials are asking the public to avoid the area.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

#WestwoodFire; FF’s are making progress on the fire. The estimated map shows the fire away from structures and critical infrastructure. @VCAirUnit @VCFD #VCFD pic.twitter.com/RDzRnZGmsE — VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) April 5, 2021

#WestwoodFire; FF’s are on scene of a brush fire in @City_SimiValley. Fire is approximately 2-3 acres with growth potential. IC has requested additional aircraft and 5 type 3 (brush engines). #VCFD pic.twitter.com/jPkNGI09wK — VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) April 4, 2021

#WestwoodFire; Initial fire mapping estimates fire at 23 acres. #VCFD has forward progress stopped and about 90% contained. Cause is under investigation. FF’s will be on scene throughout the night mopping up and securing the line. pic.twitter.com/Bklm0YCGCk — VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) April 5, 2021