Crews battled a brush fire that ignited in Castaic on Tuesday night, shutting down roads near the area.

Firefighters first responded to the blaze, named the “Dry Fire,” around 8 p.m. as the flames continued spreading toward Castaic Lake.

At the time, the flames were at a moderate rate of speed and grew from three acres in size to around 14 acres by 9 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Firefighters work to extinguish the “Dry Fire,” as the flames continued spreading toward Castaic Lake on July 11, 2023. (OnScene.TV)

Video from the scene showed both ground crews and several helicopters working to extinguish the blaze. Helicopters were seen collecting water from the lake before dropping it into the wildfire.

By 10:30 p.m., around 50% containment was reported.

So far, the flames are not threatening any nearby communities, officials said. Lake Hughes Road just east of Castaic will remain closed to traffic as authorities continue battling the blaze.

It’s unclear what initially ignited the fire.