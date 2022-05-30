Crews are battling a brush fire in the Angeles National Forest after a vehicle caught fire near the Antelope Valley.

The blaze was reported about 2 p.m. in the area of Bouquet Canyon and Spunky Canyon roads, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The fire from the vehicle spread to brush in the area.

Heavy smoke could be seen from the mountain sides near Rowher Flats, the CHP reported.

The blaze is near the Bouquet Reservoir.

It is unclear if structures are being threatened, but a church is near where the blaze was reported.

At least two helicopters were making water drops on the blaze, aerial video from Sky5 showed.

It is about 74 degrees in the area where the fire is burning and winds are gusting at 15 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

Check back for updates on this developing story.