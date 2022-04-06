Crews are battling a brush fire in the Chatsworth area late Wednesday morning.

The fire was reported about 11:10 a.m. along the 118 Freeway between De Soto Avenue and Topanga Canyon Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

About 1 acre of medium brush was burning as 20 mph winds blow from the west, the Fire Department indicated.

Firefighters are in offensive mode and are working to anchor the blaze.

The highway is “heavily impacted” due to responding LAFD units, officials said. Motorists were asked to avoid the area.

The blaze comes amid an early spring heatwave, where high temperatures were expected to bake the Southland, creating fire concerns.

