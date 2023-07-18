Crews are battling a brush fire in Laguna Niguel Tuesday afternoon.

The blaze was reported just before 1 p.m. near Niguel Road and Ridgeway Avenue, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.

Firefighters are attacking the Niguel Fire aggressively on the ground and in the air, and about 4 acres have burned.

There were early reports that structures might be threatened in the area, but no evacuation orders are currently in place, the OCFA said.

A helicopter makes a water drop on the Niguel Fire in Laguna Niguel on July 18, 2023. (OCFA)

Meanwhile, road closures are in place on Beacon Hill and Ridgeway Avenue and officials are asking residents to avoid the area amid the firefight.

A care and reception shelter is open at Crown Valley Community Center, 29751 Crown Valley Parkway, officials said.

The blaze is burning as Southern California continues to bake during a heat wave that was also expected to bring fire danger.