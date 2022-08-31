Crews are battling a brush fire that is burning on both sides of the 5 Freeway near Castaic Wednesday afternoon.

The Route Fire was reported around noon along the northbound 5 Freeway north of Lake Hughes Road and has burned about 130, according to the Angeles National Forest.

No structures are being threatened, but around 1:20 p.m. the fire appeared to have jumped to the other side of the 5 Freeway and was burning on both sides of the highway.

The California Highway Patrol issued a SigAlert on the 5 Freeway at Parker Road and all lanes are blocked “until further notice,” officials said in a tweet. Traffic on the 5 Freeway was backed up for miles as firefighters worked to calm flames.

One person has been taken to a hospital amid the firefight, but it is unclear how that person was injured or if they are a firefighter.

Los Angeles County Fire Department helicopters were dropping water and fire retardant on the blaze, aerial video from Sky5 showed.

Dark, black smoke rising from the fire could be seen for miles in the area.

The blaze is burning as a heat wave with record-breaking temperatures is baking the Southland.

Check back for updates on this developing story.