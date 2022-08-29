Crews are battling a wildfire in the Angeles National Forest near the San Gabriel Dam Monday afternoon.

The Gulch Fire is burning along San Gabriel Canyon Road, according to forest officials.

As of 12:40 p.m. the blaze had burned about 15 to 20 acres.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department is assisting with the blaze.

The California Highway Patrol was also on scene to help with traffic control on both sides of Highway 38.

Firefighters were battling the blaze from the ground and air, but by the time Sky5 got on scene, white smoke was dissipating from the fire.

