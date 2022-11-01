Firefighters with the Los Angeles Fire Department battled a vegetation fire off the southbound 101 Freeway, near the 500 block of South Clarence Street in Boyle Heights Tuesday evening.

The blaze prompted a sigalert, with California Highway Patrol shutting down the number two and three lanes of the freeway, while crews worked to contain the fire.

Sky5 was over the scene.

When crews arrived at the scene, several palm trees were ablaze, along with trash next to a large one-story commercial building. That blaze spread to nearby brush, LAFD said.

It took a little more than a half hour for crews to extinguish the flames and “protecting all but the top layer of roofing on the commercial building.”

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.