Fire crews are battling a brush fire that is threatening structures in Azusa Friday afternoon.

The blaze was reported around 3:15 p.m. near the area of North San Gabriel Canyon and Old San Gabriel Canyon roads, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The fire has burned about 6 acres of medium to heavy brush, officials said.

It is unclear if any evacuations have been ordered.

