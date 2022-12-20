Firefighters were battling a large fire at a two-story apartment building in Downey Tuesday night.

The fire, according to the Downey Fire Department, was near the intersection of Tweedy Lane and Dinsdale Street.

Aerial footage from Sky5 showed heavy flames and smoke billowing from both sides of the structure as firefighters were still arriving on the scene.

The Downey Fire Department requested assistance and equipment from Los Angeles County Fire, according to LACF Supervisor Pittman.

Crews could be seen battling flames on the side of the building in an attempt to keep the fire from jumping an alley to another structure.

It is unclear what caused the fire and if there were any injuries.