Crews battle fire at 2-story commercial building in downtown L.A.

Fire crews were battling a blaze at a large two-story structure in downtown Los Angeles Wednesday evening, officials said.

The fire was reported around 6:10 p.m. on the 500 block of East 9th Street, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department, where a number of fabric stores are located.

Firefighters had moved to a defensive operation to battle fire, which was escalated to a “Greater Alarm” incident. Crews were primarily using ladder pipes to battle the intense heat and flames.

The bulk of the fire load was in the second story and attic, officials said.

Check back for updates to this developing story.