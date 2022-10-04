A former bank building in Boyle Heights went up in flames Tuesday afternoon in a fire that may have been human-caused.

The fire was reported around 1:15 p.m. at a vacant, 5900 square-foot building in the 1300 block of South Soto Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Heavy fire was reported in the attic and quickly extended through the rest of the one-story, boarded-up building.

Nearly 100 firefighters battled the fire for over an hour before bringing it under control. One firefighter was evaluated at the scene for minor injuries, LAFD said.

Los Angeles police officers also responded to the scene for traffic control.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. However, LAFD said an adult man was interviewed by law enforcement at the scene.

The building was constructed in 1950.

Check back for updates on this developing story.